Salman Khan, the prime accused in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, was pronounced guilty by a Jodhpur sessions court on Thursday. The actor has been sentenced to five years in jail and awarded a penalty of Rs 10,000.

As lady luck hasn't favored Salman, like in the 2002 Mumbai hit and run case, the Bhai of Bollywood is en route to the Jodhpur central jail. He will be kept in barrack no. 1.

Cops have said that no special arrangements have been made for Salman.

"We have cleaned a barrack inside the central jail, in case the court declares them guilty on Thursday. There are good toilet facilities. However, inside the barrack, there is no cooler or AC - only a fan," Deccan Herald quoted Jodhpur Central Jail Superintendent Vikram Singh as saying.

The prison in Rajasthan also houses other criminals like Asaram Bapu.

Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu, the self-styled godman had been sent to jail on August 3, 2013, after he was convicted guilty for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old schoolgirl. The 76-year-old godman had assaulted the teenager in his ashram in Jodhpur on the pretext of exorcising evil spirits.

Shambhu Nath Raigar

Raigar, the prime accused in the Rajsamand love jihad case, was sent to jail in December 2017. He had hacked Mohammad Afrazul to death and had set him ablaze. Afrazul was a Muslim laborer from West Bengal.

The man's nephew, who shot a video of the incident wherein the accused was seen threatening others of a similar fate, had even circulated the video on social media.