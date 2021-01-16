In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, audiences have witnessed a huge fight between Rubina Dilaik and Sonali Phogat wherein the latter was seen abusing and threatening the 'Shakti' actress. Rubina also hit back at Sonali for using foul language against her. The abusive verbal spat went on and on leading to high intense drama inside the house.

The latest promo released by the channel shows viewers of Bigg Boss 14 interacting and questioning the contestants.

Salman Khan reprimands Sonali for abusing Rubina and threatening her on national television

In tonight's Weekend ka Vaar, Salman Khan will get angry over Sonali's abusive language and for threatening Rubina on national television.

Salman says 'Bahar Ki Dhamko dogi aap, kya kaorge aap bataoo, aapki bhi bacche dekh rahi hai yeh show, kya yeh aape suit karta hai'

Salman Khan calls out Rubina's husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla for being a dominating husband.

Salman will also call out Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla, to not emotionally support the actor and behave rudely.

Rubina breaks down

Salman Khan will be seen schooling Abhinav for leaving his wife, Rubina during troubled times inside the house and for rudely behaving with her, "When I said to be a husband, I didn't say be a dominating husband."

Watch the entire promo clip below:

A fan asks Nikki: Aap Abhinav se Rahul Vaidya ke undergarments ka mazaak udaate hue dikhi hain

One fan questioned Nikki, and said that she was seen making fun of Rahul Vaidya while discussing her undergarments with Abhinav Shukla. "Aap Abhinav se Rahul Vaidya ke undergarments ka mazaak udaate hue dikhi hain," askes a fan on the video call.

Rahul Vaidya fumes at Nikki

Rahul Vaidya will be seen slamming Nikki and telling her this is the reason why he doesn't wish to be her priority, and that she is a liar. "Isliye teri priority nahi banna hai, ek number ki dogli aur jhoothi hai tu," said Rahul.

Take a look at the promo below:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee to enter the house as Vikas Gupta's proxy.

As per reports in ETimes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, one of the key participants in the 13th edition of 'Bigg Boss', will join the reality show's ongoing season Vikas Gupta's proxy. The latter had to exit the show owing to health woes.

Eijaz Khan to quit the show

Eijaz Khan, who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show in a shocking turn of events, will be leaving the show.

Reportedly, the actor has some prior commitments, so the makers have roped in Devoleena as his replacement on the show. Eijaz will not return to 'Bigg Boss 14'. Now, whether things change at a later date, is something only time will tell.

There is no eviction this week.