Salman Khan is surely planning to cash in on to the fan following and craze that Telugu cinema lovers show. With his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Khan wants to woo the Telugu audience and his masterstroke might hit the bull's eye. After Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh, Salman has joined hands with another legend of the industry - Jagapathi Babu.

How Jagapathi Babu came on board

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will have an ensemble cast. "Salman Khan is making a pan-India film and is leaving no stone unturned on the casting front. He sat down with his team and has hand-picked the actors of his choice. The first to be locked on the film was Pooja Hegde, followed by his close friend, Venkatesh. And now, Salman has got another actor from the Telugu industry on board and it's none other than Jagapathi Babu," a Bollywood Hungama report said.

Salman's masterstroke

For those who are not aware, Salman Khan and Jagapathi Babu were in talks for him to star in Dabangg 3 as well. However, things couldn't work out. But, Babu soon came on board when Salman approached him for the role of a villain in this one. "And now, when Salman offered him this role, he instantly came on board. The team wanted an ideal villain in the film to fight Salman and Venkatesh, and there's no one better than Jagapathi to do that," the report further states.

Aayush Sharma walks out

Aayush Sharma reportedly walked out of Salman Khan's film after creative differences. The actor was reportedly not happy with the way his character in the film was shaping up and wanted to do another role instead. However, on not being offered that role, he chose to quit the project.