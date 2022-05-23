Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been in the news ever since it has been announced. From leaked pictures, and the star cast to the plotline; everything about the project has been grabbing eyeballs. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. While fans were elated to see Salman and Aayush together, the latest we hear is that Sharma has decided to walk out of the film.

What went wrong?

As per reports, Aayush Sharma was not too happy about the role he was given and the arc of his character. So, he decided to walk out of the project. Aayush reportedly wanted to play the part that was offered to Zaheer Iqbal but Khan was not convinced. The two got into a heated argument before Aayush left the film, despite shooting for it for a week. Salman then replaced Zaheer too.

The other celebs to be roped in

"Aayush had started shooting the film last week but wasn't really happy with his role. He went and told Salman that he wanted to do Zaheer's part which was a stronger character. Salman wasn't really happy with this. The two were seen in a heated argument before Aayush decided to walk out of the film. On the other hand, Salman decided to replace Zaheer too as he didn't want to show any kind of favouritism," a News18 report says.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Javed Jafferi's son Meezaan have now been reportedly approached.