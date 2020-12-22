Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma who will be next seen Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming 'Antim: The Final Truth' recently engrossed in a big fight. Well, not really but while performing a scene for Antim: The Final Truth. The teaser of the film was out recently, the first look of the film was unveiled on Monday afternoon and it sees the two actors in an epic face-off.

Aayush, who played the boy-next-door in his debut film Loveyatri, has undergone a dramatic transformation. In the teaser, he looks all bulked up and imposing, as he runs towards Salman to punch him. However, the punch gets blocked. The two men, bare-bodied, then stare fiercely at each other.

While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer. Sharing the first look of the film, the former wrote on Instagram, "Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati hai... Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat (Hard work demands blood and sweat but gives a lot in return. The happy journey of Antim begins.). #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial." Reportedly, he gained 15 kgs for his role.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth is Salman's first collaboration with his brother-in-law. Salman is also simultaneously shooting for the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where he is the host of. Reportedly, the show has been extended till February 2021.