"Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi." Who doesn't know this popular Salman Khan's dialogue? But, now it seems, the actor has taken inspiration from the dialogue and is following it off-screen too.

We recently saw a video of Salman Khan attending one of his staff member's birthday party, and what happened next has left us a little confused.

A video from a birthday party, which is said to be of Salman Khan's bodyguard has gone viral. In the video, the bodyguard is seen cutting his birthday cake as Salman stands next to him. While the bodyguard cuts the birthday cake, Salman Khan and several others are seen clapping and singing the birthday song. However, when the man offers the birthday cake to Salman, he bends and pretends to eat it, but in reality, he doesn't.

Salman is then heard saying, "Bahut achha hai (very nice cake)". This leaves his bodyguard surprised for a minute, who then offers the cake to someone else. Now whether it was due to a precautionary measure against corona or due to his strict diet remains unknown but Salman's action did leave the birthday boy caught off-guard.

Salman Khan had recently gone into self-isolation after two of his staff had tested positive. As per reports, Salman Khan's driver and another staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus, post which, Salman had put himself under self-isolation. The Khan family had also undergone the test but all of their reports came out negative. The medical treatment and hospital expenses of the two staff were borne by Salman Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss. The show has been garnering great TRPs and is rumoured to have been extended by a month. The show, which was earlier supposed to end in January, will now run till February.