With the entry of the challengers, this season of Bigg Boss has turned into one of the most entertaining and heated seasons ever. The last week episodes had been particularly tense and temperamental inside the house. It was Arshi Khan's continuous hammering that drove Vikas Gupta to a point where he pushed her into the swimming pool. Though Vikas was thrown out of the show, he did receive tremendous support from celebs and fans worldwide.

And now, on this Weekend Ka Vaaar, Salman Khan will also breathe fire on Arshi Khan. Salman would be seen lashing out at Arshi for her behaviour towards Gupta. Salman would also be seen saying that he would have done the same had he been at Vikas' place. He also asks Arshi that if she wants to do all this she can continue but not on this show. 'Find another show', Salman Khan angrily tells her. Arshi then tries to reason with Salman Khan but the matter only gets heated. It is at this point that Arshi gets up and walks out of the room, in front of Salman.

Vikas Gupta reacts

After being evicted, Vikas Gupta had shared a long video from quarantine. He had said that he was thinking over what went wrong and how things took such a drastic turn. Before entering the house, Gupta had said that he was getting into the house for the cash prize. He added that he was hurt when he came to me that he was dropped from entering the show as a senior in the earlier weeks along with Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. He added that he was hurt and had vowed to never return.

Further talking to Mumbai Mirror, Vikas said that since this year had been tough for everyone and he was in need of money, he decided to join the show when the makers approached him again. "There is a fat sum which you get when you participate in the show and win it. I want that money. I need it, " he said.