Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, who had stepped into politics by joining Congress party early this year, has now put down her resignation.

In a statement posted on social media, Arshi said that she has resigned from Congress due to her professional commitments in the field of entertainment. The controversial personality stated that due to movies, web-series and music videos that she is part of, Arshi is not able to invest enough time in politics, and hence, she chose to step down from the responsibility.

Below is the statement:

"In view of my increasing assignments in entertainment, it is no longer possible for me to participate actively in politics. I hereby tender my resignation to the Indian National Congress. I will continue to love my country and commit to social causes & philanthrophy, and stand for justice for socially marginalized sections of the society. There are no other reasons for my resignation than my professional commitments in upcoming movies, webseries and music video productions. I look forward to leaving a strong imprint as an actress and entertainer in Indian cinema and I thank you for all your love and support".

Arshi had said that she had joined Congress as the vice president of Maharashtra. She had rose to fame with some controversial statements involving people like Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi. Later, she became a known face after she had become one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 11.