Mahika Sharma, who is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 13, has made a controversial post on social media involving Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan.

Sharing a recent tweet of Afridi on her Instagram story, Mahika not just called him "super hot", she also apparently expressed her desire to get hooked up with the athlete.

She posted an Instagram story apparently claiming she is jealous of ex Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan and the reason behind it is Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Mahika addressed Arshi by her popular name "awaam ki favourite girl", and said that she is waiting for her "turn".

Recently Afridi won man of the match and tweeted "Sher abhi jinda hai", following which mahika shared his tweet and wrote, "Sher is super hot.. And I dont know why I'm feeling J from that awaam ki favourite girl waiting for my turn."

It is to be mentioned, Arshi had earlier claimed that she had a physical relationship with Afridi. While this statement had created a major controversy, she had risen to instant fame.

Even Mahika had some time ago said that she was physically attracted towards Afridi, and had even expressed desire to be intimate with him. With reports claiming Mahika to be one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 13, it can very well be a publicity stunt by the actress to grab headlines.