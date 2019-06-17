Controversial actress Mahika Sharma has now made a big fun of Pakistan cricket team, after they lost the world cup match against India.

Earlier before the match, Pakistan launched an ad making fun of wing- commander Abhinandan Varthaman asking him to enjoy a cup of tea. In reply to that, Mahika Sharma posted a message to Pakistan on her Instagram account.

The post reads, "Pakistan. A kind request to you people atleast bring some hot and sexy captain like Shahid Afridi next time to treat the eyes of girls. Because you can never treat yourself with a victory from we Indians. You can only enjoy the time before the game by teasing us with your nonsense ideas like Abhinandan Ad. Lets enjoy a cup of tea guys. Hope if not cricket Sarfaraz Ahmed makes a good tea."

Earlier Mahika also revealed her crush for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and had said that she won't mind getting intimate with him.

On Sunday, Mahika also posted her semi-nude picture teasing Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, calling them 'naughty daddy'.