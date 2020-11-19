COVID- 19 cases are surging in Maharastra. The deadly virus has contracted a lot of celebrities as well as people all around the world. The latest one to have contracted the novel coronavirus is Salman Khan's personal driver and his two staff members.

As reported in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan's personal driver Ashok including two of the household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. For precautionary measures, Salman Khan has isolated himself. Along with Bhaijaan, his entire family will be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Staff admitted to Bombay Hospital

It is reported that the infected staff members have been admitted to Bombay hospital. The actor who is known for his generosity and humanity will ensure that his staff gets the best treatment.

Will Salman Khan shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar?

The question is, will Salman Khan shoot for the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar episodes? Nothing has been said officially by the team.

Salim and Salam Khan's wedding anniversary celebration cancelled

The superstar and his family were awaiting the celebration of Salim Khan and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary. However, that stands cancelled now owing to the unprecedented situation.

On the work front, Salman Khan has already resumed shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Other actors who have battled COVID-19 are:

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was the latest one to contact this coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Irani said: "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple - I've tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced his health update via his official social media handles on October 20.

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, causing production in Britain on the set of his film "The Batman" to pause. Warner Bros., the Hollywood studio behind the movie, said in a statement that "a member of 'The Batman' production" had tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not give a name. "Filming is temporarily paused," the Warner Bros. statement added.

Amitabh Bachchan on July 11 informed his fans through social media that his reports for coronavirus came out to be positive.

COVID-19 update in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 541 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking its tally to 2,70,654, while more than 1,500 patients recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Tuesday put restrictions on the mass celebration of Chhath Puja at natural water bodies in the city and asked devotees to avoid crowding given the COVID-19 pandemic.