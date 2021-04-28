Salman Khan's new song "Seeti maar", which was launched on Monday, has garnered over 30 million views in 24 hours on Youtube, surpassing many records. The dance number depicting Salman and Disha Patani for the action drama "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" has set the tone for a grand release of the film soon.

The song sung by Iulia Vantur and Kamaal Khan has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and choreographed by Shaikh Jani Basha or popularly known as 'Jani Master'. The track has become the most viewed video within 24 hours on Youtube. As of April 27, it received 30,878,226 views on Youtube.

"Radhe" also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The Prabh Deva directorial set to release on the occasion of Eid on May 13, in theatres and the pay per view platform Zeeplex.

Telugu original

"Seeti maar" is based on a song Devi Sri Prasad originally created for the 2017 Telugu hit "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham". The original number was filmed on Allu Arjunand Pooja Hegde. Here's the Telugu original video from DJ, uploaded on Aug 22, 2017 and had received 209,037,150 views on Youtube so far.

Salman Khan on Monday tweeted the song "Seeti maar" from "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" and also wrote about how he loved the way Allu performed the number and called his style of dancing "fantastic".

"Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun," he wrote.

In Hindi, "Seeti Maar" has been written by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are penned by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur.