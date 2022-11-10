Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a huge fan following across the globe and it is not just restricted to commoners. Recently, Salman fulfilled Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen's wish and danced with her on the song 'Saathiya tune kya kiya' from his 1991-film 'Love'.

Internet is loving the last hug and chemistry between the two!

Indian boxer Nikhat took to her social media and shared the video, wherein she is seen dancing with the actor on the romantic song 'Saathiya tune kya kiya' from his 1991-film 'Love'. Her caption read, 'Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan'.

A user wrote, Wow really nice no one can imagine with boxing gloves to a good actress what more talent you have ...really amazing to see you both."

Another one mentioned It is so sweet of you and nice gesture by Salman."

"Deams do come true. Congratulations Nikhat," commented the third user.

The fourth one said, "This is the sweetest video on the internet today! So happy that you finally met him."

"Seems he is actually singing the song and not lip syncin He is sooo cute and still seems to be shy n respectful", commented another Salman Khan fan.

Fans simply can't get over Salman Khan's cute expressions.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan on the occasion of Indian boxer, Vijender Singh's 37th birthday announced that the Olympic boxer is also part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan's other films include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.