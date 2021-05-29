Touted to be the first hybrid release in the Indian film industry, Salman Khan's Radhe hit Zee5, Zee Plex, and in some theaters on May 13, 2021. Upon the release, Radhe received unanimously negative reviews from critics and audiences, and fans of Salman Khan lashed out at Prabhu Deva for making such a movie that makes no sense. And now, Marathi actor Pravin Tarde has revealed that his fans are upset over Radhe.

Pravin Tarde shares Radhe experience

Pravin Tarde is a very popular name in the Marathi film industry, and he enjoys a huge fan following. However, in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he played the role of Dagdu Dada, a character that has very less screen space.

In a recent interview with News18, Tarde revealed that many of his fans were upset after watching Radhe, due to the short role he enacted on screen. The actor also made it clear that he did the role in Radhe to build a good relationship with Salman Khan.

"My fans were really upset after watching Radhe. Many of them asked me, 'Pravin Bhai, why you did such a small role. I replied that I have reached this position after doing several small roles. The length of the role does not matter to me. Who I am doing it for matters. I wanted to build relations with Salman Bhai. The experience working with him was really terrific. I loved him as a human being," said Tarde.

Radhe: Expectations shattered

Radhe had created a huge pre-release hype, as it was based on the Korean blockbuster Outlaws. In Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan played the role of a daring cop. Even though Radhe had all the commercial elements to emerge as a blockbuster, a weak screenplay with a lack of storyline worked against the movie.

Even Salman Khan's father Salim Khan made it clear that Radhe is not a great film. However, he added that Radhe is a commercial entertainer in which Salman has performed well.