After critics and fans, Salim Khan has watched Salman Khan's latest release – Radhe. The film, which was expected to break many box-office records, was launched an OTT platform. Even though it did get a massive viewership, critics called it an average film. And now, Salim Khan has also shared his thoughts about the film.

Not the one to mince his words, Salim Khan was direct and straightforward talking about his son's latest release. Salim Khan has said that Salman Khan's Radhe is not one of his greatest films. He said that his prior films like – Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dabangg 3 were good. He also said that he wouldn't call this Salman's greatest film at all. But, opined that since commercial cinema comes with a huge responsibility of making sure everyone gets the money, Salman has performed. Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan bared his heart out on the industry and the writing process in films.

Salim Khan also said that these days the writers just try to Indianize western projects. He dissed writers for not trying to learn something new in Hindi and Urdu. He also said that Indian cinema has not been able to get a replacement of Salim – Javed and hence under such situation even Salman Khan can't do anything.

On the day of the OTT premiere, the server crashed owing to millions logging in to watch the film at the same time. As per reports, ZEE5's server crashed after close to 1.25 million people logged in. However, unfortunately, the film also became a victim of piracy within hours of its release. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was uploaded on many illegal websites. This came despite Salman Khan urging his fans and followers not to take the wrong route to watch his film.