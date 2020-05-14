A fake email, claiming to be sent by Salman Khan's production house SK Films has been circulating in social media, and this mail states that the production company is looking for new faces to act in an upcoming movie. The email soon went viral, and many aspiring actors considered it as a golden chance to portray their talent.

Salman Khan clarified the rumours

Now, Salman Khan himself has confirmed that his production company is not casting people for any film under their banner, in these times of coronavirus lockdown. The Dabangg star also made it clear that he has not hired any casting director to look for fresh faces in his upcoming production venture.

"This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorized manner," said Salman Khan in a recent statement.

Salman asked his fans not to believe these rumours and advised them to stay safe amid coronavirus outbreak. During this lockdown period, Salman Khan is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse along with his family members. Salman Khan's girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, and model Waluscha De Sousa are also spending time with Salman in the farmhouse.

Salman Khan's Radhe gearing up for release

Salman Khan fans all across the nation are awaiting the release of Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is expected to be an action thriller, and it will hit the theatres after the coronavirus lockdown.

Disha Patani is playing the role of the female lead in this movie. The supporting star cast includes Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, and Zarina Wahab.