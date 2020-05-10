Navratna brand is a very popular ayurvedic therapeutic cool in India, and it has a market share of more than 65 percent. Over the years, the brand has been endorsed by several top celebrities that include Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, and Shilpa Shetty. Now, Navratna Oil has signed Salman Khan as its new brand ambassador.

A move to reach deeper nooks of the country

With this collaboration, Navratna Oil, a brand owned by Emami Limited, aims to expand its customer base in the deeper pockets of India, as Salman Khan has a huge fan following in all nooks of the country.

The company has also released a new advertisement that features Salman Khan as Raahat Raja, the popular icon of the brand. As usual, Salman Khan can be seen in complete form in the advertisement, and with his witty attitude and swag, he has succeeded in impressing the audiences.

The new advertising campaign tries to say that Navratna Oil is not only for relief from headaches, stress, and sleeplessness, but it will also rejuvenate the entire mental state of the user.

"Our new communication with its peppy presentation featuring the actor will help the brand to scale up its mass appeal quotient further," said Harsha V Agarwal, director of Emami Limited, Financial Express reports.

Salman Khan's new release

Salman Khan fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the movie Radhe, which is being directed by Prabhu Deva. Touted to be an action thriller, this movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Bharath, Zarina Wahab, and Jackie Shroff in other prominent roles. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing a special item number in this film, which will be distributed by Yash Raj Films.

The film was originally scheduled for release on May 22, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers have indefinitely postponed its release.