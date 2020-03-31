Amid Coronavirus scare, actor Salman Khan lost his nephew Abdullah Khan late night on Monday, March 30. According to reports, his nephew was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital for lung cancer. However, a confirmed report is awaited. Sharing a picture with Abdullah, Salman wrote a heartfelt post, that reads as, "Will always love you."

Who was Abdullah Khan?

Abdullah Khan was a great bodybuilder and trained many actors. He was also in partnership with Salman Khan in his fitness initiative, Being Strong.

Actors expressed condolence

Rahul Dev was quick to offer his condolences and tweeted, "Sincere condolences and prayers .. Strength to family.

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho and Race 3, also took to Twitter to post a picture of Abdullah, referring him as "bestie" as she mourned his demise.

In June last year, Salman had shared a video in which he could be seen lifting Abdullah on his left shoulder, on his Instagram. It was a promotional clip of sorts for Abdullah's brand Real Strong, which has been created in honour of the Armed Forces.