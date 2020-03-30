The world is self-quarantining amid the coronavirus scare. During this lockdown period, many Bollywood actors are sharing videos on their Instagram of cooking, cleaning, sweeping, and working out.

Every actor is creating a buzz with their activities to keep their fans hooked. Salman Khan who is off to Panvel farmhouse with his family is making the most of quartine times. Although he is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Radhe, he makes it a point to be a doting mamu to his niece and nephew.

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil turns four

Salman Khan's nephew Ahil turns four on today and the Khan-Daan decided to ring Ahil's birthday in a low key affair. With a small cake cutting ceremony and some music and dance. Salman who is one of the most favourite mamu for his niece and nephew made sure that the celebration makes Ahila and Ayat smile.

Family members Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan's husband, shared a few pictures from his birthday celebrations which shows all from Salman to his parents and other relatives having an easy-breezy celebration amidst lockdown. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Atul wrote, "#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma."

One of the pictures shows Ahil in the arms of his father Aayush Sharma, who is seen feeding a piece of cake to Mamu Salman. While other pictures show Ahil standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush (in a red hoodie) standing close to him. His grandmother Salma Khan can also be seen clapping for him, as he blows off the lone candle. There is also an adorable picture of Arpita Khan holding her daughter Ayat in her arms while posing for the camera alongside sister Alvira.

The bash looks simpler and these candid pictures are proof.

This reminds us of how close-knit is Salman's Khan-daan it is giving us major Hum Saath Saath Hai feels.

International Business Times wishes Ahil Sharma a very Happy Birthday!