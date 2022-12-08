Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan turned 80. And the entire Khan clan came together to ring her birthday in style. While Helen was seen dancing to her own popular songs, singer Harshdeep Kaur crooned melodies for the birthday girl. Black seemed to be the theme of the event as all the guests and the Khan-daan were seen rocking their all black looks.

Harshdeep Kaur shared several pictures and videos from the birthday bash and gave us a glimpse into the fun celebrations. "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake (heart face emoji) Thankful for all the love & warmth (rose and red heart emojis)."

Salim Khan - Salma - Helen's love story

Salim Khan met his first wife Sushila Charak when his career had not even taken off. The duo fell in love and tied-the-knot. However, as Salim got busy in scriptwriting and Sushila got busy with her kids; somewhere distance crept in. Salim Khan fell in love with Helen and the duo decided to take ahead the relationship.

"I won't be able to say when exactly I fell in love with her or decided to marry her. After seeing her for quite a long time we decided to honour our relationship. We got married in 1980," Pinkvilla quoted him as saying.