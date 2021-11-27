Sangeeta Bijlani was once one of the most popular heroines in Bollywood, and she has shared screen space with almost all leading stars in the industry. The actress once had an alleged affair with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, but the duo did not succeed in taking their relationship to a marital bond. Recently, Bijlani attended the special screening of Salman Khan's new movie Antim: The Final Truth and her pictures from the event prove that she is giving Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani gives tough fight to new generation actors on the hotness scale.

Sangeeta Bijlani still hot and fit

Sangeeta Bijlani is currently aged 61, but it has not impacted her looks and style. The actress was seen wearing a black top and silver mini skirt during the special screening, and with her sizzling looks, she literally set the red carpet on fire.

During the event, Sangeeta Bijlani posed with Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth's lady lead. Mahima is making her Bollywood debut with Antim, and she has portrayed the role of Aayush Sharma's pair in this movie.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her Bollywood debut with the movie Qatil in 1988. Later, she acted in noted movies which include, Tridev and Yodha. After breaking up with Salman Khan, Sangeeta married former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. However, the duo ended their relationship in 2010.

Antim: The Final Truth receives positive responses from audiences

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Salman Khan plays the role of Sikh Police officer in this movie, while Aayush Sharma enacts the character of a criminal. The film, upon its release on November 26 is currently receiving positive responses from critics and audiences alike.