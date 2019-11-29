Superstar Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has landed in a controversy with a Hindu outfit claiming that its first song Hud Hud Dabangg shows Sadhus in a bad light, which has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

Dabangg 3, which is one of the most-awaited Hindi films, is slated for worldwide release on December 20. T-Series, which has acquired its audio rights, released its first song Hud Hud Dabangg on October 31. It also unveiled the promo of its music video on November 14. Both these videos have registered over 30 million views on YouTube and this song has become the most listened song from the album.

Sadhus shake leg in background

Salman Khan is dancing in the music video of Hud Hud Dabangg, while some Sadhus shake leg in the background. Weeks after the release of its music, a Hindu outfit named Janajagruti Samiti has raised a red flag against it. The outfit claims that the song has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus as the song degrades sages by showing them shaking a leg with the Bollywood superstar on the riverbank.

Janajagruti Samiti's agitation against Hud Hud Dabangg has fueled a big debate on its music video on social media. Some netizens defend its protest against Sadhu as background dancers is objectionable.

Agitation towards #HudHudDabangg song is justified. Makers should not hurt the sentiments of any community.. Using Sadhu Sants as background dancers is highly objectionable & should be edited immediately. #Dabangg3

No Need to #BoycottDabangg3 Salman has always given respect to Hindus and I am sure he will look into the matter at earliest and will delete the 10 second controversial scene from #HudHudDabangg song.. lets not jump into conclusions... he himself takes part in every year Ganpati

But others feel that Akshay Kumar had a similar dance with the saints in the title track of Bhool Bhulaiya and none raised an objection against this song. But, Salman Khan is a soft target, because he is Muslim. However, this Hindu outfit's agitation will surely make Dabangg 3 a blockbuster at the box office.

When @akshaykumar danced on a bhool bhulaiya title track thn where all these bhakts were Just targetting @BeingSalmanKhan because he is muslim Grow up yarr why such hatred Be a human first see entertainment as it is #Dabangg3 #hudhuddabangg #AwaitingDabangg3

