Controversies always keep following the Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan. And this time around its Salman Khan's upcoming flick Dabangg 3, the third installment of the Dabangg franchise that is surrounded by controversy once again.

Dabangg 3 is Salman's hit franchise that is a complete entertainer with action-packed performances, excellent comic timings and amazing dialogue delivery where fans can't stop whistling and control their laughter in the theatres.

But in spite of all this film is under the controversy radar. The reason being the chartbuster song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'. The Hindu Jangriti Samaj has raised an objection against the certification of the film.

As per a report by Times Of India, the track Hud Hud Dabangg hurts the sentiments of the Hindu culture as the song shows the sages dance in an inappropriate way along with Salman Khan as they try to match steps at the holy riverside. Salman is also seen seeking blessings from three men disguised as Brahma-Vishnu- Mahesh which seems derogatory to the religion. This is not the first time that Salman Khan starrer has sparked a controversy. Much earlier, the film was booked for projecting the holy Shivlings covered with wooden planks during the shooting.

Salman's most anticipated movie Dabangg 3 shall hit screens on 20th December. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha alongside Dabangg with Kiccha Sudeep playing as the antagonist in the film. Also Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar will make her Bollywood debut from Dabangg 3. So how much are you excited?