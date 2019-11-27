Bigg Boss 13 is keeping its audience glued to the TV and the makers are trying their best to churn out engaging and dramatic content for its loyal viewers. Entering its ninth week the popular reality show is planning an extension of 4-5 weeks for the show. The grand finale which was supposed to happen in January 12 has now been pushed to February last week or March 2020.

Salman Khan is busy with his prior commitments and erratic shooting schedule for his upcoming films (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). Salman wasn't happy with the extension, to work it out he channel and the production house has agreed to pay the actor whooping 2cr extra per episode.

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale next year

As per media reports, to retain Salman Khan in the show the makers have boiled down to an exorbitant budget to retain the superstar as the host for the extended weeks. Salman has agreed to continue hosting Bigg Boss 13 till its grand finale which is set to happen next year. Needless to say Salman Khan the highly paid host at the moment.

This isn't the first time Bigg Boss is getting an extension. Interestingly, 'Bigg Boss 8' had also received an extension and Farah Khan had to step into Salman Khan's shoes. 'Bigg Boss13', which claimed the number nine spot in week 46 as per the BARC TRP ratings, will continue to impress the viewers for another month.

At present, the inmates battling to win that trophy are contestants Siddharth Shukla. Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Zariwala.