It's indeed a dream come true for fans to see the three Khans together in one film. And looks like this dream shall soon become a reality. Shahrukh, Salman, and Aamir share a huge fan following around the globe. But we have never seen all the three together on the 70mm screen.

The Khans have worked with each other in several films but were never seen together in one film. Salman and Aamir were together in their cult comedy film 'Andaz Apna Apna' which lightens our mood even today. Aamir and Shahrukh were seen together in Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Pehla Nasha'. Salman and Shahrukh have worked together in many films, some were blockbusters. 'Karan Arjun', 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain', 'Om Shanti Om', ' Zero' and 'Tubelight'.

The three Khans have always lent a helping hand to each other. Their rivalry and dispute among each other grabbed headlines at one point but it's all ended on a good note with Salman and Shahrukh's epic hug at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party in 2013.

Rajat Sharma once invited the 3 Khans on his show

On completing 21 years of his show 'Aap Ki Adalat' television host and news anchor Rajat Sharma had invited the three Khans together on his show. This thought has triggered many fans since then as they wish to see their favourite Khans together on the big screen. And this wish might soon come true with Aamir Khan's movie 'Laal Singh Chadda'.

Aamir has a special role for Shahrukh Khan in this film. No, it's not a cameo but he shall be seen playing a prominent character that plays a major role in the plot of the film. Apart from Shahrukh, Aamir has also approached Salman to bring him on board as he wishes to pair alongside the other two.

Shahrukh has already given a nod for 'Laal Singh Chadda' but there has been no official confirmation from Salman as of now.

The screenplay of the movie is written by Atul Kulkarni and shall be directed by ' Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan. 'Laal Singh Chadda' is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and shall hot the screens in Christmas 2020.