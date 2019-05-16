With Salman Khan's Bharat and Hollywood biggie Dark Phoenix releasing almost at the same time, tension increases between single screen theatre owners and Fox Star Studios.

While Bharat is set to be released on June 5, Dark Phoenix will hit the screens on June 7. This mega clash of two big movies has created a difficult situation between single screen theatres and distributors of the Hollywood film.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, Fox Star Studios wanted single-screen theatres to allow at least two shows to Dark Phoenix, but the latter does not want to give it a single show as that would mean cutting down shows for Salman's big film.

As Salman is one superstar whose film's do massive business in single screen theatres, none of them wants to sacrifice even a single show on the Hollywood film. This has led to a conflict between single screen theatres and Fox Star Studios, Nahta said.

Although Dark Phoenix is also a highly awaited film, when it comes to single screen theatres, Salman's films are just unavoidable. It will be interesting to see what the two parties ultimately decide.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani. Salman will be seen romancing both the actresses in the film. The movie will present Salman in various age groups, sporting different avatars.

The trailer of the film was much liked by the audience and the songs have further added to the hype. Being released on the festival of EID, Bharat is expected to have a massive opening at the box office. However, the World Cup match between India and South Africa on the same day might affect its business to some extent.