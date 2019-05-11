Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Good News that also features Akshay Kumar is going to be released just at a week's gap in the month of December. However, Bebo is not worried about Salman's action drama affecting the business of her film.

Dabangg 3 is going to be released on December 20, and just after a week, Good News will hit the theatres on December 27.

However, Kareena feels that Salman's film will not have any impact on the box office collection of Good News and vice versa. The actress feels that the two films are of completely different genre, and will appeal to a different set of audience.

"I think they are releasing one or two weeks apart. And also, I think there is no comparison between Good News and Dabangg. They are a different kind of films. I think our audience is very different and there would not be much impact," Kareena said during a recent media interaction.

She further said that Good News includes a strong star cast including herself, Akshay, Diljith Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and she is confident people will like the film. Bebo had featured in Dabangg 2 in the much popular item song Fevicol Se.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was supposed to be released along with Dabangg 3, but the makers of the former recently changed its release date.

From December 20, it has been pushed to 2020 summer. Director Ayan Mukerji had stated that he and his team took the decision as they were yet to finish VFX work for the film. But, many on social media had opined that makers of Brahmastra did not want to clash with Salman's film, and hence took the decision.