The release of Brahmastra has been postponed from a Christmas 2019 date, said writer-director Ayan Mukerji, a day after talks of a box office clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. The ambitious superhero film, produced by Dharma Productions, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Brahmastra will now release in the year 2020, but the release date has not been decided yet. "I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time...", said Ayan in a lengthy, explanatory post.

The sudden announcement by Ayan Mukerji comes just a day after the release of the poster of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, a film that releases on December 20, just ahead of Christmas 2019. Brahmastra, too, had announced a similar date and since yesterday, social media users are just talking about the clash that would have happened between the two big movies.

Taking on Salman Khan aka Blockbuster Khan at the box office would have been hara kiri for Brahmastra lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are on a good run right now. It would also have spelt doom for producer Karan Johar, whose recent movie Kalank has not exactly fared as per expectations at the box office.

Brahmastra is a three-film starring the biggest superstars and it deserves a good release. On that, we agree with Ayan Mukerji, who has gone on to seek blessings of fans and well-wishers for the movie, saying in Post Script, "From all who read this, support and blessings are always welcome. Good energies are needed for good things to happen." Reading this, it seems like Ayan, too, is wary of Dabangg 3. The director's last release Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) was a hit and so, he would not want to take chances with Brahmastra.

Although Alia Bhatt is in a good space after Gully Boy and Raazi, as also Kalank, Ranbir Kapoor has delivered only one big hit in recent years - and that is Sanju. Hence, he badly needs Brahmastra to work and a clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise is the last thing he would want. His apprehensions are understandable.

Read Ayan Mukerji's post here on the Brahmastra release date.