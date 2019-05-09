Soon after Priyanka Chorpa had walked out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, Katrina Kaif was brought in to fill in the shoes of the leading lady of the film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar wanted Priyanka and Salman to reunite after a decade but things were not meant to happen as it should've been. However, producer Atul Agnihotri is happy with the way Bharat has taken shape. But he just couldn't let go Priyanka from conveying things that bothered him.

Priyanka was supposed to start shooting for Bharat days before she informed Arpita Khan Sharma about her exit which was later conveyed to Salman and the film's team. But she didn't inform Atul and still haven't.

"Priyanka still hasn't texted me. She never spoke to me about walking out of Bharat. It was a message I received on the set. I was like, 'It's okay, yeh ho gaya. But let's now fix it'. The news came to me via people," Atul Agnihotri told Pinkvilla.

He added, "I understand she was getting married and was in love. So, it's okay because that's the bigger decision of her life. Of course, it's great to discover and find love and it's even better to marry the person you love. I wish her all the best for her life. That one day, I could have felt a little different, but at the end of it, when you see things from the hindsight, it's fine."

Recently, even Salman took a dig at Priyanka when he along with Katrina were interacting with their fans in a Facebook live video. But as they say, let bygones be bygones.