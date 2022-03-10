No one knew Salman Khan could paint the canvas. And once he did, the world took notice. There is a very underlying conflict and vulnerability in his paintings that doesn't come through in his personality. On Women's Day too, Salman Khan shared a short video giving us a glimpse into what goes behind his artwork and paintings.

In his first exhibition, Salman Khan's latest series - Motherhood – An Artistic Ode to Mother Teresa - has been put on display. "Peace is not just an absence of conflict. Peace is the humility of two folded hands. The acknowledgment of our humanity. And the purpose of our life," Khan said about his latest artwork on Mother Teresa.

"Do whatever u want to do but don't trouble your mother ... happy women's day!View my art at the link in bio," Salman wrote while sharing the video. Fans, followers and industry people were in awe of the actor and his talent. Dr. Girija Kaimal, President-Elect of the American Art Therapy Association and Professor of Creative Arts Therapies at Drexel University has made some observations and even has some questions for the actor's artwork.

"I'm struck by how the eyes are all closed or not clearly visible. I would be curious why the painter consistently makes that choice," artsandculture quotes her saying. She observes that the recurrence of themes hint at an "ongoing effort to process and make sense of some lingering unresolved aspects of personal experience or creative process".