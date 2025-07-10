Salman Khan shared a birthday post for brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and social media is having a field day over it. Atul Agnihotri is married to Salman's sister, Alvira Agnihotri. Salman took to social media in wee hours of the morning to wish his co-star and brother-in-law. However, it was the way he wrote the tweet that made everyone wondering if he was under the influence of alcohol.

Salman's birthday wish

"Happy birthday Atul my bil means brother-in-law. Thank u for taking care of my sister I love u man. Best husband n father now can u plz be u the man I knew, 1 day I vil be the Man U r. Wake up brother," he wrote. Salman also shared a candid picture of Agnihotri sleeping on Alvira's shoulders.

Social media reacts

"Sojao Bhaijaan, Akshay Kumar uth bhi gaya hoga (Sleep brother, Akshay Kumar would have woken up by now)," a fan wrote.

"Amazing english sir," another fan took a dig.

"Bhai daru peeke post mat dala karo (Don't drink and post)," a follower wrote.

"Salmon bhai what're you even saying," another follower asked.

"Matlab you are ready now for marriage?" asked a fan.

"Drank till 2 am last night," read a comment.

"Seems this message was written in full party mode," another comment read.

"What dope is bruh on?" wrote a social media user.

"Bhai is high," another social media user commented.

On the professional front, Salman recently unveiled the first look of his next – 'Battle of Galwan'. His bloodied and fierce avatar in the poster soon went viral with many hoping for it to be Salman's biggest hit till date.