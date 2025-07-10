Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Salman Khan
Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Salman KhanInstagram

Salman Khan shared a birthday post for brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and social media is having a field day over it. Atul Agnihotri is married to Salman's sister, Alvira Agnihotri. Salman took to social media in wee hours of the morning to wish his co-star and brother-in-law. However, it was the way he wrote the tweet that made everyone wondering if he was under the influence of alcohol.

Salman's birthday wish

"Happy birthday Atul my bil means brother-in-law. Thank u for taking care of my sister I love u man. Best husband n father now can u plz be u the man I knew, 1 day I vil be the Man U r. Wake up brother," he wrote. Salman also shared a candid picture of Agnihotri sleeping on Alvira's shoulders.

Salman Khan wishes fans in Marathi on Maharashtra Day; fans notice his youthful look and head full of hair
Salman KhanInstagram

Social media reacts

"Sojao Bhaijaan, Akshay Kumar uth bhi gaya hoga (Sleep brother, Akshay Kumar would have woken up by now)," a fan wrote.

"Amazing english sir," another fan took a dig.

"Bhai daru peeke post mat dala karo (Don't drink and post)," a follower wrote.

"Salmon bhai what're you even saying," another follower asked.

"Matlab you are ready now for marriage?" asked a fan.

"Drank till 2 am last night," read a comment.

"Seems this message was written in full party mode," another comment read.

"What dope is bruh on?" wrote a social media user.

"Bhai is high," another social media user commented.

On the professional front, Salman recently unveiled the first look of his next – 'Battle of Galwan'. His bloodied and fierce avatar in the poster soon went viral with many hoping for it to be Salman's biggest hit till date.

Also Read