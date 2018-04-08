Salman Khan's conviction in 1998 blackbuck poaching case led to diverse reactions as some supported the court's verdict and while some felt five years of imprisonment for killing two endangered animals is too much of punishment.

In reaction to an actress' argument in support of Salman, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that "cacophony of dimwit actresses and dancing girls for Salman Khan will cause more cases for him" and more jail term.

A video came up on social media where an actress named Sanjjana is seen arguing on a news show saying that India is not a vegetarian country, and Salman's crime is "a joke" in comparison to other offenders like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

In reply to the tweet with the video, Swamy said, "If this cacophony of dimwit actresses and dancing girls continue for Salman Khan, be sure more cases will come for him to go to jail for 25 years [sic]." Clearly, Swamy is in support of the court's verdict.

: If this cacophony of dimwit actresses and dancing girls continue for Salman Khan, be sure more cases will come for him to go to jail for 25 years — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 8, 2018

Several B-Town celebs had expressed support to the Tiger Zinda Hai actor and felt the court could have been a little lenient on Salman. They opined that considering all the charitable work that Salman does, the court could have reduced the punishment.

Meanwhile, Salman was granted bail on Saturday, following which a number of Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Saif Ali Khan among others visited Galaxy Apartments to meet the actor.

The superstar's next court hearing is on May 7, and he is not allowed to leave the country without the court's permission. Apart from Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu were also accused in the poaching case, but they were acquitted by the court.