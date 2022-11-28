Salman Khan is one of the busiest actors we have in B-Town. Be it films, television or OTT, the actor has his hands full with back-to-back projects. Needless to say, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films. The action-thriller will hit the cinema halls in 2023. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Salman smashing the box-office records with Tiger 3. Of late, Salman Khan has been announcing the cast of the action flick.

And now, as per reports, Salman Khan and Revathi who shared the screen back in 1991 for the film Love are all set to reunite after 32 years. Yes, you read that right.

According to various media reports, Salman Khan's Love film co-star Revathi has joined the cast of Tiger 3.

Revathi joins the cast of Tiger 3; Salman Khan confirms

During the Shanivar Ka Vaar episode, Kajol and Revathi were seen promoting their film Salaam Venky on the set of Bigg Boss 16. While introducing Revathi, Salman Khan revealed that he would soon reunite with the actress for Tiger 3.

Salman Khan didn't divulge any details about her character in the film. Bhaijaan's mere revelation has generated curiosity among fans. This also gave fodder to the reports that were doing rounds on social media citing Salman and Revathi will soon be sharing screen space together after 32 years.

A user wrote, "#SalmanKhan Has Confirmed Revathi Is Doing A Role In #Tiger3."

Confirmation from #Revathy...#Revathy will replace Girish ji..

Revathy As strict Raw chief .....



Jisne v casting kiya hai ,Gajab kiya hai..She is a bundle of Talent.?#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/ODpF3ISOcg — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) November 27, 2022

A fan said, "#SalmanKhan announces #Revathi is in #Tiger3 in his own style in #BigBoss16 bhai ka swag style filmai ya starcast announce krny ka style jo ha na yr wo just."

#SalmanKhan announces #Revathi is in #Tiger3 in his own style in #BigBoss16 bhai ka swag style filmai ya starcast announce krny ka style jo ha na yr wo just??.. pic.twitter.com/yXNQrOHyhm — Bracelet (@BRACELET777) November 26, 2022

Salman Khan made hearts pound when he danced with Revathi on the iconic song Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya kiya

Another fan was elated seeing, Salman Khan and Revathi groove to the iconic Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya kiya song, he tweeted, " #SalmanKhan & Revathi After 30+ Years Dancing On ..Saathiya Tune Kya Kia #BiggBoss16 #Tiger3."

#SalmanKhan Has Confirmed Revathi Is Doing A Role In #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/2x08EelcQY — Salman Khan Rules ™ (@Being_Kabir52) November 27, 2022

The third one averred, "Megastar #SalmanKhan with #Tiger3 will once again reinstate the fact that he is the undisputed King of BO just wait for it."

Here's what we know about Revathi's character in Tiger 3

According to a report in ETimes, Revathi will be playing a character that Girish Karnad used to play. She told the publication, "I am replacing Girishji as the RAW chief in Tiger 3."

For the unversed, Girish Karnad played the role of Shenoy in the Tiger franchise, he was the one who mentored Khan's character, Tiger.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's crossover in YRF's spy universe Pathaan

Salman Khan had confirmed Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan's crossover in the YRF spy universe. As reported by a news portal, Salman had said, "We are both coming in Tiger 3, in Pathan as well." It was also reported that Tiger 3 would take off from where the climax of SRK's Pathan ends.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release during EID in 2023. The film stars Pooja Hedge, Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill.

Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus pic.twitter.com/u31vNelgZw — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film. There have also been rumours that Ridhi Dogra will be seen in a pivotal role. Tiger 3 was earlier scheduled for release on Eid 2023. The film was later postponed, Bhaijaan announced the new release date on his social media handles. He wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma ."