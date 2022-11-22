After the stupendous success of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn has dropped the intriguing teaser of his upcoming directorial venture Bholaa today, November 22. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. This marks Tabu-Ajay Devgn's ninth collaboration. Directed by the actor himself, Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film Kaithi.

Bholaa Teaser out

The one-minute second-long shows Ajay Devgn in an action-packed avatar. Looking at the trailer we can make out that Ajay's character is out on a mission. The film promises to be an action-packed watch.

Ajay Devgn shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and shared the intriguing teaser.

Netizens heaped praise on the actor's power-packed performance. In fact, fans have been waiting for the trailer announcement. Amidst path-breaking teaser response, several media reports have already stayed reporting about its sequel. The reports state that Salman Khan would be a part of the sequel of Bholaa, just like Kanagaraj's Lokiverse.

Is Salman Khan part of the Bholaa sequel?

According to a report in mid-day, Ajay Devgn narrated the idea to Salman Khan and things worked out between the two. In fact, Ajay had also planned to introduce a glimpse of Salman's character in the first part, but it will eventually depend on the success of Bholaa.

Makers have clarified that Salman Khan is not part of the Bholaa universe

Soon after the reports of Salman Khan starring in Bholaa sequel started doing the rounds, the makers released an official statement refuting the rumours.

"There are news reports doing the rounds in the media about Ajay Devgn approaching Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel. Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn share a great rapport & friendship. However, Ajay has not approached him for the sequel of Bholaa. Currently, Ajay Sir is busy with the post-production of his directorial, Bholaa, " read the statement.

Bholaa release date

Bholaa marks Ajay Devgn and Tabu's ninth film together, the duo has previously shared the screen space in Golmaal Again, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Drishyam 2 and De Pyaar De to name a few. Bholaa is slated to hit the cinema halls on March 30, 2023. The film also features Amala Paul, Sanjay Mishra, Makarand Deshpande and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.