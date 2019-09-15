Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt were supposed to pair up for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, but the superstar backed out of the project reportedly due to creative difference. However, latest reports suggest the main reason is multiple kissing scenes.

According to a report in Koimoi, the script of Inshallah needed Salman to shoot a number of liplock scenes with Alia. The actor was not comfortable shooting such intimate scenes, and hence he asked Bhansali to remove those kissing scenes.

However, the director did not agree to make the changes, and since, Salman has always refrained from doing any intimate scene, he chose to quit the movie, the report stated.

After Salman's exit, there were speculations that Bhansali approached Shah Rukh Khan for the lead role. Some reports that claimed that not SRK, but Hrithik Roshan was being considered for the same.

While it was initially thought that Bhansali would shelve the movie post Salman's exit, the director reportedly wanted to go ahead with the project without him as a big amount of money has already been invested in pre-production.

"A massive budget has been invested in the pre-production process of 'Inshallah'. Hence, Bhansali is planning to continue with his magnum opus without Salman Khan. The filmmaker has decided to make a few changes to the script and make the project as planned. Alia will still be a part of the film but another actor will be roped in to replace Salman," The Times of India had quoted a source as saying.