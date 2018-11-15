A lot seems to be riding up on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, where it would be interesting to see whether Salman has indeed paid some heed to the massive backlash he faced for his 'targeting' and 'bullying' nature towards celebrity contestant Karanvir Bohra or not.

Fans, industry peers, followers; everyone had taken to Twitter to lambast Salman Khan for his partial and almost inhumane attitude towards Karanvir. Teejay Sidhu had shared a long note sharing her concerns regarding the treatment meted out to her husband on every weekend ka vaar.

Teejay Sidhu, Gauahar Khan, Simple Kaul, Kiku Sharda, Nigaar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Upen Patel have come out supporting the fact that a celebrated TV star like Karanvir should not be made to feel like he has not achieved anything so far. However, this is not the first time when Salman Khan has clung onto someone to make fun of. In the past, Salman is known for having his "favourites" and "non-favourites" inside the house.

In the latest report, a little birdie has told that Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu, did attend a small meeting with the makers of the show and few people from the channel to address the issue. It has been revealed that though the makers didn't deny Salman's partial behaviour, they did stress on the fact that it is all done in a jest of fun and not serious. However, we have heard that the makers have promised the celeb wife that things would be different from the next weekend ka vaar.

It would be fun and interesting to watch whether we would get to witness some change in Salman's attitude or will he remains unaffected in the weekend episodes.