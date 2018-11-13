celebs supporting karanvir
It seems industry celebrities, Karanvir Bohra's peers and his wife Teejay Sidhu have had enough of Salman's alleged bullying. Celebs, fans and audience have come out in huge number to support Karanvir against Salman Khan's 'mean' and 'demoralising' behaviour towards him.

While Gauahar Khan was the first one to call out Salman's hypocrisy and strange attitude towards Karanvir, many celebs have now followed suit. Nigaar Khan has also questioned Salman's intentions of trying to bring down Karanvir. Simple Kaul has said that she hasn't understood why is Salman being so mean to Karanvir.

KV's wife, Teejay Sidhu has also taken to Twitter to write an open letter discussing how Karanvir is being cornered and demoralised inside the Bigg Boss house by the host. She has also asked the makers to look into the matter before it gets worse.

Karanvir's fans have started trolling, abusing and calling out Salman Khan for being partial towards some inmates and targeting Karanvir in each episode.

 