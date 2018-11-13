It seems industry celebrities, Karanvir Bohra's peers and his wife Teejay Sidhu have had enough of Salman's alleged bullying. Celebs, fans and audience have come out in huge number to support Karanvir against Salman Khan's 'mean' and 'demoralising' behaviour towards him.

While Gauahar Khan was the first one to call out Salman's hypocrisy and strange attitude towards Karanvir, many celebs have now followed suit. Nigaar Khan has also questioned Salman's intentions of trying to bring down Karanvir. Simple Kaul has said that she hasn't understood why is Salman being so mean to Karanvir.

KV's wife, Teejay Sidhu has also taken to Twitter to write an open letter discussing how Karanvir is being cornered and demoralised inside the Bigg Boss house by the host. She has also asked the makers to look into the matter before it gets worse.

Karanvir's fans have started trolling, abusing and calling out Salman Khan for being partial towards some inmates and targeting Karanvir in each episode.

Hey @KVBohra giving u lots of strength to be a fighter inside.this game #BB12 #BIGGBOSS12 ain’t easy at all but since u r in it fight till the end. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 13, 2018

@bombaysunshine so beautifully and honestly written, hang in there, we all know what a lovely guy @KVBohra is .. I promise you the world can see it for what it is ? #kvb #bb12 https://t.co/4YUM1vcQWZ — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) November 13, 2018

Shocked that a celeb is treated like this on national tv! Years of hard work and this is how we treat someone who has been respectful and humble on the show! #KVB what's happening to you is not fair at all! Appalling! @colorstv — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) November 12, 2018

Salman Khan is so mean to @KVBohra ? and only him . donno why ??? Hated his nasty comment on fizz #BigBoss12 — Simple kaul (@simplekaulpics) November 11, 2018

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss... @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #KVB #TeamKVB #KVBarmy pic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 12, 2018

Why is @KVBohra targeted for everything .. poor guy gets questioned for the tiniest things and is ridiculed .. #notfair @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 — Nigaar Z. Khan (@NigaarZKhan) November 10, 2018

So much footage @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 is giving deepak and romil ? poor @KVBohra has definitely done some sin , that weekends r all ABT bashing him #notfair — Nigaar Z. Khan (@NigaarZKhan) November 11, 2018

The Way Salman Khan Treating #Karanvir is not cool. He is trolling #KVB almost every week for no reason. It's not a Joke.disappoints with this behavior from @BeingSalmanKhan Sir.@ColorsTV #BiggBoss12 #BB12 — Kanchana Srimal Rathnayake (@KanzBoy96) November 10, 2018

I second that.. He is the most decent guy in the house.. I am a big Salman fan however disappointed with his behavior towards KARAN #KaranVir you are doing great and we all love you..!! Just stay strong...!!! — Vijayta Pandey (@VijaytaPandey1) November 12, 2018

True...I stopped watching #bigboss just because of this. #karanvir is my one of the favourite actor since #shararat and it was painful to watch him getting humiliated for being sensible and calm and respectful. Thank u to share this. #StopTargetingKaranvir @ColorsTV — KANIKA TYAGI (@KANIKAT20799624) November 13, 2018

Are u kidding us...??? Like seriously biggboss...?? This season is worst season ever n @BeingSalmanKhan is such a ..... @KVBohra is such a pure soul ? he is always making fun of him ? this is so bad man ? #BiggBoss #Karanvir — Preeti ❤ (@preetiseth_99) November 11, 2018

He don't shout unnecessarily !

He don't abuse anyone !

He don't hurt anyone !

He is the same as he was in the beginning not like sreeshant who is himself confused n Don't know what he is doing !#Karanvir #KaranvirBohra #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #StopTargetingKaranvir #StayStrongKVB — BUNNY? (@__Bunny_K) November 11, 2018