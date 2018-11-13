Salman Khan
Bigg Boss Twitter

Salman Khan's behaviour and attitude towards Karanvir Bohra is receiving massive backlash from his fans and the Bigg Boss audience. While during the initial few weeks, fans had come together to lambast Salman for being a 'bully' and 'targeting' him; this time other celebs have joined the fans in calling out his 'demoralising' attitude against Karanvir Bohra.

Salman Khan called Dipika Kakar a partial sanchalak during the captaincy task. Salman alleged that Dipika had already made up her mind that she had to make Karanvir the captain anyhow and stuck to it forgetting all about fair means and play.

While Dipika accepted Salman's accusations gracefully, the former contestant and winner of the Bigg Boss house, Gauahar Khan, wasn't convinced. The 'Challah wallah' girl took to Twitter to express her views on the entire episode and did it without mincing her words.

And now, Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay Sidhu, has written an open letter to Salman Khan and the makers of the show about his demeaning attitude towards Bohra.

Television actress Simple Kaul too has supported Teejay and asked Salman the reason for being too 'mean' to KV throughout.

We wonder if Salman would change his attitude towards Karanvir by keeping in mind all the backlash he is facing.