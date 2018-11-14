The Karanvir Bohra vs Salman Khan conflict is getting messier by the day as more and more celebs have come out in support of the TV star alleging that he is indeed being demoralized and humiliated for Salman Khan's entertainment value during each Weekend Ka Vaar.

Teejay Sidhu, Gauahar Khan, Simple Kaul, Kiku Sharda, Nigaar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Upen Patel have come out supporting the fact that a celebrated TV star like Karanvir should not be made to feel like he has not achieved anything so far.

Karanvir Bohra's wife, Teejay, took to Twitter and wrote an open letter asking for a clarification from the makers behind the reason for such treatment meted out against her husband. However, this is not the first time when Salman Khan has clung onto someone to make fun of. In the past, Salman is known for having his "favourites" and "non-favourites" inside the house.

Gauahar Khan: Gauahar Khan's outspoken nature didn't go down well with Salman Khan from the beginning of the show. Not only was Salman irrational but he also never stood by Gauahar even when she was right. His partial behaviour towards Gauahar made fans claim that he was doing all this to give more prominence to Tanishaa Mukerji who was his co-star Kajol's sister.

Bani J: Unfiltered and unabashed Bani J had her own set of rights and wrongs and she adhered to them at all cost. Despite being a famous and respected name, Salman made fun of the show she had come from and even her eating habits.

Upen Patel: One celeb who has been brutally trolled and humiliated by Salman Khan has to be Upen Patel. From asking him to "shut up" almost every time he tried to raise a point to making fun of his style of speaking and his accent; Salman stooped to a new low while dealing with this season's contestant.

Hina Khan: Now, whether it was Salman's slight inclination towards Shilpa Shinde or something else, we don't know for sure. But one thing we do know is the fact that Salman never accepted any of Hina's arguments or opinions. From making fun of her on every weekend ka vaar to targeting her circle of friends, Salman did everything he could to subtly bring her down in front of Shilpa Shinde.

Sidharth Bharadwaj and Akashdeep Saigal: Though the lads did give the housemates some tough times but Salman's partial nature towards that season's contestant, Mahek Chahal could not be ignored. There were times when these boys were ridiculed, trolled and humiliated by Salman Khan in the worst manner possible just so to prove Mahek right.