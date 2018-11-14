The war has just begun! Karanvir Bohra's fans and colleagues are not ready to take any more of Salman's partial behaviour towards the celebrated TV actor and have come out in huge numbers to support Bohra.

While Karanvir's wife Teejay had dismissed Salman's behaviour saying it was all for fun and he does it because Salman can take it; she too has blasted Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan for the odd treatment meted out to Karanvir on every Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While Salman Khan has targeted Karanvir from the day the show premiered, what initially seemed funny has now crossed all limits of below-the-belt humour. From saying that he never had any "fizz" in him to making fun of his hairstyle and clothes; Salman leaves no chance of mocking Bohra.

This is not the only season where Salman has been partial or demoralising towards one particular contestant. In almost every season, we get to see a group of Salman's "favourites" and "non-favourites."

Upen Patel, Bani J, Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are some of the popular names which remained on Salman's hitlist throughout the season.

At the same time; Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde, Mahek Chahal, Romil Chaudhary, Tanishaa Mukerji were some of the contestants who always received and enjoyed Salman's attention on the show.

Small screen's most celebrated names, Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Vindu Dara Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Nigaar Khan, Gauahar Khan, Simple Kaul and many others have taken to Twitter to support KV and lambast Salman's demoralising attitude towards him.

While a few have asked him to be strong and be a fighter, many have directed questioned Salman's partial behaviour towards him. Let's take a look at their tweets. Fans too have flooded Twitter with their tweets supporting Karanvir Bohra and questioning the intention behind Salman's behaviour towards him. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.

With u on this Teejay ,,,,, he is the most respectful man in the house, wonder why is he being targeted like this. Stay strong, stay blessed. ?? https://t.co/GjNkN4UgQ9 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) November 13, 2018

You might have no SUPPORT in the house KV par this #BiggBoss12 game is decided by the Bahar bhethe SUPPORTERS and VOTERS so be STRONG and MARCH on ! #WeStandByKVB — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) October 27, 2018

Hey @KVBohra giving u lots of strength to be a fighter inside.this game #BB12 #BIGGBOSS12 ain’t easy at all but since u r in it fight till the end. — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) November 13, 2018

@bombaysunshine so beautifully and honestly written, hang in there, we all know what a lovely guy @KVBohra is .. I promise you the world can see it for what it is ? #kvb #bb12 https://t.co/4YUM1vcQWZ — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) November 13, 2018

Shocked that a celeb is treated like this on national tv! Years of hard work and this is how we treat someone who has been respectful and humble on the show! #KVB what's happening to you is not fair at all! Appalling! @colorstv — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) November 12, 2018

Salman Khan is so mean to @KVBohra ? and only him . donno why ??? Hated his nasty comment on fizz #BigBoss12 — Simple kaul (@simplekaulpics) November 11, 2018

It is out of concern, and with the utmost respect that I write to you.. I needed to share with you how deeply hurt I am by the way #KaranvirBohra is being treated in BiggBoss... @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #BiggBoss12 #BB12 #KaranvirBohra #KVB #TeamKVB #KVBarmy pic.twitter.com/lpCSMRSZ2D — Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) November 12, 2018

Why is @KVBohra targeted for everything .. poor guy gets questioned for the tiniest things and is ridiculed .. #notfair @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 — Nigaar Z. Khan (@NigaarZKhan) November 10, 2018

So much footage @BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 is giving deepak and romil ? poor @KVBohra has definitely done some sin , that weekends r all ABT bashing him #notfair — Nigaar Z. Khan (@NigaarZKhan) November 11, 2018