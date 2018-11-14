Salman
Twitter

The war has just begun! Karanvir Bohra's fans and colleagues are not ready to take any more of Salman's partial behaviour towards the celebrated TV actor and have come out in huge numbers to support Bohra.

While Karanvir's wife Teejay had dismissed Salman's behaviour saying it was all for fun and he does it because Salman can take it; she too has blasted Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan for the odd treatment meted out to Karanvir on every Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While Salman Khan has targeted Karanvir from the day the show premiered, what initially seemed funny has now crossed all limits of below-the-belt humour. From saying that he never had any "fizz" in him to making fun of his hairstyle and clothes; Salman leaves no chance of mocking Bohra. 

This is not the only season where Salman has been partial or demoralising towards one particular contestant. In almost every season, we get to see a group of Salman's "favourites" and "non-favourites."

Upen Patel, Bani J, Karishma Tanna, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are some of the popular names which remained on Salman's hitlist throughout the season.

At the same time; Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde, Mahek Chahal, Romil Chaudhary, Tanishaa Mukerji were some of the contestants who always received and enjoyed Salman's attention on the show.

Small screen's most celebrated names, Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Vindu Dara Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Nigaar Khan, Gauahar Khan, Simple Kaul and many others have taken to Twitter to support KV and lambast Salman's demoralising attitude towards him.

While a few have asked him to be strong and be a fighter, many have directed questioned Salman's partial behaviour towards him. Let's take a look at their tweets. Fans too have flooded Twitter with their tweets supporting Karanvir Bohra and questioning the intention behind Salman's behaviour towards him. Let's take a look at some of the tweets. 