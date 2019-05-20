It looks like Salman Khan has vowed not to work with Priyanka Chopra again after she walked out of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat leaving the Dabangg in jeopardy. It is now being said that Salman is totally done with Priyanka and their chances of working together in the future are zero.

"We don't know why Priyanka Chopra backed out after requesting for the role. But Bhai is done with her. He has moved on for good. Not that it matters to either of them. But it's a pity when relations between two majors stars get so ugly that the chances of them working together are nil," a friend of Salman Khan was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Ever since Priyanka left Bharat citing her marriage with Nick Jonas, several reports had claimed of a possible bad blood between Salman Khan and the Quantico star. While Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar had maintained that nothing has changed between them, it was earlier reported that Salman hasn't completely forgiven Priyanka for leaving Bharat at the last moment.

Salman had been taking sly digs at Priyanka in front of the media while promoting his upcoming film Bharat along with the film's leading lady Katrina Kaif.

During the promotion of Notebook too, Salman couldn't stop himself from poking fun at Priyanka for launching a dating app called Bumble in India post her marriage.

And going by the current happenings, it looks like things are going get murkier between Salman and Priyanka in the days to come.