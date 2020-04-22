There is no denying the fact that Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan are all terrific actors. While Salman Khan has emerged as the biggest box-office star over the years, films like Saathiya, Yuva are a testimony to the acting prowess of Vivek Oberoi.

Though Vivek's career couldn't take off the way it should have, no one can take away the fact that he could have done a lot more if given a chance. Abhishek Bachchan is not just a great star in the acting department, but the swag that the actor has is unmatchable too. Let's take a look at the net worth of the three stars.

Salman Khan: Apart from churning out hits-after-hits, Salman Khan can also be called the biggest record-breaker. With each of his films, the actor not only breaks previous records but sets up new records too. His fan following and popularity has increased a million folds in the last decade.

Not to forget, all the shows he touches on the small screen turns into gold. So much so that the actor's singing career has also taken off with several of his songs garnering massive views and topping the charts. As per reports, Salman Khan's net worth is $ 310 million which amounts approximately to Rs 1900 crores.

Vivek Oberoi: Though Vivek's career was cut short due to the controversies he got embroiled himself in, there is no denying the fact that Vivek is a terrific actor. In his younger days, the actor also used to enjoy a massive fan following. As per reports, Vivek's net worth is $15 million.

Abhishek Bachchan: With films like Guru, Dhoom, Yuva and Dostana; Abhishek Bachchan has proved that he is as much a crowd-pleaser as a critic pleasure. Bachchan Jr is also the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers and Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC. Bachchan scion also has several investments and properties all around the world. As reported by the Republic world, as of 2019, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is Rs 200 crores.