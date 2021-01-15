There is nothing that Salman Khan can't do. Bhaijaan is multi-talented apart from being a prolific actor-singer, dancer, BB host, painter, fitness enthusiastic. Recently we got introduced to his impeccable cooking skills, and now we know why he is called the 'most eligible bachelor.' Recently, a video of the Bhaijaan of Bollywood making instant raw onion pickle went viral.

Bhaijaan makes instant raw pickles; Netizens can't get over his cooking skills.

Actor Bina Kak of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia fame shared an IGTV where Salman Khan shows his culinary skills as he makes an instant raw onion pickle.

In the video, Salman Khan cleans the onions before putting them in a bowl. He then adds fennel seed, onion seed, salt, red chilli powder and mustard oil. Salman then mixes all the ingredients together for a better taste.

Later, he pours some oil into the mixture and jokes that he's using olive oil. When someone, presumably Bina, corrects him, he says, "Arey mustard oil hai (It's mustard oil). Olive oil is heart-friendly, maskari karna hai toh mustard oil daalo (if you want to have fun, use mustard oil)."

Later, he tosses the pickle and takes a bite. "Amazing," he says, and Bina adds, "Khud ki tareef (you're praising yourself)." Bina refers to Salman as her 'brother'.

Is the video new?

Going by the video, it seems like a throwback video at his Panvel Farmhouse with his close friends. Bina Kak has documented the moment. In the video she has also tagged Iulia Vantur, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Sunil Grover, Daisy Shah, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Seema Khan and others, who were present there.

She captioned the video as: "Salman our "Harr fun maula 'हर फ़न मौला "making instant raw onion pickle. Fun-loving, hardworking, outdoor, sporty, painter, actor, and singer SK likes to try his cooking. here he makes. #Rawonionpickle. At home, which his whole family loves #Jaypore #jaipur #receipe. Cut onions 250 GM's, 1tsp #fennel seed, I tsp #kalaunji #onionseed #salt taste. 2 tbsp raw mustard oil. Shake it all up together... done @amritakak @whosunilgrover @vanturiulia @ashley_rebello @ankurkak @shahdaisy @aslisona @thesajidwajid @beingsalmankhan @arhaankhaan @nirvankhan15 @seemakhan76 As per him Good for health is olive oil and maskhari karna to mustard oil. Love Him"

At present Salman Khan is shooting for Bigg Boss 14 and this is his current look

But in the video he sports a french cut that looks similar to one he sported in 'Kick'.

Netizens are loving Salman's culinary skills!

On the work front, Salman has three films -- 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', 'Kick 2' and 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' -- in the pipeline.