Shehnaaz Gill not only won the heart of Bigg Boss followers but the entire nation with her stint on the show. Host Salman Khan too was touched by her innocence and vulnerability. Salman has always been cordial with Shehnaaz, even after the show ended. And ever since Sidharth Shukla's demise, Salman has even extended a friendly hand to Gill.

Salman makes Shehnaaz feel comfortable

And a glimpse of that was visible at Baba Siddique's iftaar party. If reports are to be believed, Salman spoke to Shehnaaz for almost two hours. He made sure that Shehnaaz was comfortable and didn't leave her side. Not just that, he also had food with Shehnaaz and looked after her till she went home. Earlier this year, during the finale of Bigg Boss 15, both Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan hugged each other and broke down.

When Salman stood up for Shehnaaz

"The last few months have been very difficult for Shehnaaz. But I am looking at her work and I am happy that she is moving forward in life. I have a strong feeling that after this she will only achieve even greater heights," Salman Khan had said on the show.

"You have your whole life ahead. So, move on. I know this has been a very difficult time for you. It has been very difficult for everyone, but especially for you and Siddharth's mother. I talk to Siddharth's mother. I often call her. You have responsibility on your shoulder and now it is very important for you that you focus on that. So just work now and enjoy life," he had said.