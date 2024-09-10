Salman Khan is determined to honour his Bigg Boss hosting commitments despite suffering from two broken ribs. Salman was recently seen shooting for BB 18 promo where he confirmed to the paps that he has two broken ribs. The superstar was seen placing his hands on his ribs and looked quite uncomfortable. His facial expression also gave away the pain that he was enduring.

Past, Present and Future

However, Salman has confirmed that he would continue to shoot for the reality show despite the massive injury. Bigg Boss 18 will probably have some of the veterans of the show coming back for this season. The theme of this year's BB is probably going to be Past, Present and Future. An India Today report had stated that the show will either have some old names like Hina Khan, Gautam Gulati, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill as guests or they might be involved in some way or the other.

Old contestants coming back?

As per the reports doing the rounds, some big names are lined up as contestants this season. Somy Ali, Anjali Anand, Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Surbhi Jyoti, Kanika Mann are some of the names doing the rounds as the probable contestants. Abdu Rozik will also be a part of the show this year as the co-host on some days.

Sameera Reddy, Karan Patel are also two of the names which are rumoured to be joining the show this year. Shoaib, however, has denied being a part of the show despite the strong rumours. "Yeh toh har season mein hota hai ki ek na ek baar toh mera naam aa hi jaata hai ki main aa raha hun aur sabke messages aate hain (This happens in every season that at least once my name comes up that I am coming, and I get messages from everyone)."