Putting all the rumours to rest, Salman Khan is back to host Bigg Boss 18. Salman made his way through paparazzi towards BB set for the promo shoot of BB 18. It was recently reported how Salman Khan was battling a severe rib injury. During the shoot while posing for the paparazzi too, the Dabangg Khan seemed uncomfortable.

However, this might come as the happiest news for his fans and followers who were anxious with the reports of the Tiger 3 actor bidding adieu to the most controversial reality show of the industry. Salman looked dapper in a black suit as he posed for the paparazzi. Though there has been no official date announcement, reports suggest that the show will premiere on October 5, 2024.

The video that left fans worried

It was a video of Salman Khan from an event which sparked rumours of the superstar not coming back to host BB 18. In the video which soon went viral, Khan couldn't get up or sit down without taking support and looked quite in pain. However, with his dapper return, fans and well-wishers can now take a breath. Here's taking a look at the probable contestants of this season of BB.

Probable contestants

Abhishek Malhan is reportedly all set to make a return after winning over the audience in BB OTT 2. The Youtuber has often spoken about being approached for BB seasons and might make a grand return this year. Another big name to join the show is probably Arjun Bijlani. One of the hottest and most talented actors of the small screen, Arjun has been a favourite of majority reality shows. And it would be nothing less than interesting to see him locked up in the house.

Mr Faisu, Shoaib Ibrahim, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor are some more prominent names from the social media and television world who are reported to be joining BB this year.