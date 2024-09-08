The Ganesh festival is extra special this year for the Ambanis. The youngest of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant got married to the love of his life, Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. Now, the Ambanis have gone all out to bring Bappa home and celebrate one of the biggest festivals with aplomb. Several Bollywood celebs paid visit to Antilia to seek blessings from Ganpati bappa.

Salman Khan, who is suffering from two broken ribs, also visited the Ambani home in his casual style. While celebs brought their A – game on with exquisite traditional wear, Salman Khan didn't care about the dress code as he arrived wearing a brown coloured linen shirt with white linen pants. A video of Anant putting his arms around Salman's shoulder has now gained moment. Netizens have questioned Anant's action and questioned if it is the power of money.

Social media reactions

"Friendship Seriously? It's a power show clearly, Anant Ambani is just 29 years old while Salman is 59 years old. Have you seen anywhere a 29 years old guy keeping hand on shoulder of a Uncle double of his Age?" asked a user. "Only anant ambani put his hand like this on Salman Khan Shoulder," another user commented.

"There is nothing in to praise. This isn't friendship. Anant is showing salman his aukaat (stature)," a comment read. "He (Salman) is his (Anant Ambani) father's age," another comment read. "Anant with his pet," a social media user wrote. "Anant Ambani fanboying Salman is constant. Seeing him since 2016," another social media user commented.

"Salman is so humble," a fan commented. "Only an Ambani could have put arms on Salman's shoulders like this," an Instagram user commented. "This is the power of money," another Instagram user wrote.