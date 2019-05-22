At a time when fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Prabhas starrer Saaho, a new exciting gossip regarding the film has come up.

It has been reported that Salman Khan is likely to have a cameo in Saaho. According to reports, the makers of Saaho wanted to have a Bollywood biggie to play a special appearance in the film, and Salman is the one they chose.

As reported, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the antagonist in Saaho, referred Salman's name and the makers have already approached the superstar. However, Salman is yet to give a nod.

"Neil, who is pretty close to Salman, also having worked with him as a villain in Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, is playing the villain in Saaho. He suggested them to approach Salman for a cameo in the film and the makers have asked Salman. He is still to respond whether he will be able to do the film," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

After the humongous success of Baahubali series, Prabhas is already a superstar, and if Salman agrees to be a part of Saaho, the movie is likely to become even bigger.

The makers of Saaho recently released the official poster of the film, which left the fans wanting for more. The release date of the film has also been announced that is August 15.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor alongside Prabhas, Saaho is an action thriller. Directed by Sujeeth, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.

On the other side, Salman has been busy promoting his soon-to-be-released big film, Bharat. Starring Katrina Kaif as the heroine, the film is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of this year and involves a lot of expectations from the fans.

The trailer of the film looked impressive and the songs have also become quite popular. Apart from Salman and Katrina's on-screen romance, fans are curious to see the superstar in various avatars in the film, including that of a 70-year-old man.