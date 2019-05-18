Salman Khan is extremely confident not just about the content of his upcoming movie Bharat, but also on the work done by his co-actress Katrina Kaif in it. So much so that the superstar feels Katrina will bag a national award for her performance in the film.

At a recent song launch event of Bharat, Salman could not stop praising his co-actress' work in the film. He is so impressed by her that he went on to say that Katrina will definitely get national award for it.

"Katrina will get national award for this film," he said at the event. When the reporter and Katrina laughed on it, he added," Seriously. You will see. She is so good in the film, and she has worked so hard in it. So, it is certain that if anyone would get national award, it will be Katrina only".

At the same event, Salman also praised Sunil Grover saying that he is one of the most talented actors he ever came across. Apart from Salman, Katrina and Sunil, the film also features Disha Patani in a key role.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is one of the most awaited films of this year like most other movies of Salman. The superstar will be seen in multiple avatars in the flick, including that of a 70-year-old man. It is slated to be released on June 5.