Everyone in the industry of aware of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's close friendship. The latter always considered Salman as his younger brother. The two have shared screen several times. Right from 'Saajan', 'Chal Mere Bhai' to making special appearances together in films like 'Son Of Sardar' and 'Yeh Hai Jalwa'

But suddenly in 2014, things turned sour between the besties so much so that when Dutt released from jail in 2017, Salman didn't even visit him at his house, the reason behind friends turning foes was Salman Khan's manager Reshma Shetty.

Reason behind their tiff is Salman Khan's manager?

According to a report on Spotboye.com, the reason behind their tiff is Salman Khan's manager Reshma Shetty. The report states that when Sanju was out on parole in December 2014, he was advised by Sallu to hire Ms. Shetty. The 'Sultan' actor's reason was simple – you'll soon be released from jail and you will need a manager to handle your work, be it getting you movies or building your image.

Accordingly, Sanju took her on board, however, even after many months of waiting, he did not land a single project. When inquired, Sanju baba found that Reshma and her team had hiked his price to such an extent that producers, who were keen on casting him in their ventures, were considering other options.

Sanju reportedly got miffed and confronted Reshma, after which the two parted ways professionally. This apparently didn't go down too well with the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor and differences cropped up between the two. The tiff didn't end here, further Sanjay Dutt was all set for his biopic to be made with director Rajkumar Hirani and the person Sanju chose to play himself on the big screen was Ranbir Kapoor.

No brownie points to guess what kind of relation Salman shares with the Kapoor Lad after all he had stolen his then-girlfriend Katrina from him. Salman had asked Sanjay to re-think on casting Ranbir to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen but Sanjay paid no heed to Salman's suggestion which worsened the tiff even more.

But Ambani's Ganpati celebration seemed to be lucky for the industry superstars as they were seen hugging and greeting each other. Since Reshma Shetty is no more a part of either of their teams now, it looks like there is no reason for Sanjay and Salman to hold any grudge. All well that ends well.